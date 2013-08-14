The World’s Most Checked-In Places

Social analytics platform SocialBakers keeps a running list of the top Facebook check-ins. Interestingly, the places that people are most likely to brag about passing through are airports. It kind of makes sense—who wouldn’t want to brag to their friends about jet-setting off somewhere. The airport that took the top spot is Los Angeles International Airport. Other interesting places that made the top 20 include Disneyland (not Disney World mind you), Times Square in New York City, and the biggest mall in Banghkok, Siam Paragon.

1. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

2. Facebook Palo Alto

3. Chicago O’Hare International Airport

4. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

5. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

6. Home, Pennsylvania

7. Hong Kong International Airport

8. Denver International Airport

9. Disneyland

10. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac)

11. Suvarnabhumi Airport BKK

12. Times Square NYC

13. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

14. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

15. McCarran International Airport

16. Orlando International Airport (MCO)

17. Home, West Virginia

18. Boston Logan International Airport

19. Philadelphia International Airport

20. Siam Paragon shopping mall, Bangkok Thailand

For the complete list visit socialbakers.com.

Are you surprised by the list? Share your thoughts in the comments!