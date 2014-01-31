Here’s How Much Time You’ve Wasted on Facebook Since it Launched 10 Years Ago

We imagine that you’ll find this as shocking and horrifying as we do: it’s now officially been 10 years since brainiac Mark Zuckerberg first launched social media site Facebook from inside his dorm room.

You might recall that upon its debut, it was called “The Facebook,” and was initially only available to students at Harvard University.

Now, the social media site has more than 1.1 billion users—yes, about an eighth of the world’s total population is currently on Facebook—and is responsible for so much wasted time that most of us will never get back.

How much time? The brilliant tech editors over at Time magazine have built a Facebook Time Machine that tells you just how much time (on average) you’ve spent per day on Facebook over the past 10 years.

You log in using your Facebook information, and it tells you how many days, hours, and minutes that adds up to over 10 years. The results, as you can imagine, are pretty horrifying. Here’s ours:

Well, Time, we’re not sure this is something we exactly want to “brag about,” but now we’ve put it out there for all the world to see. How many days have you wasted on Facebook? Find out now!