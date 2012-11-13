Face Time with “Anna Karenina” Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran



Keira Knightley’s starring role in “Anna Karenina” has been getting loads of buzz, but equally buzzed about are the movie’s costumes. Famed costume designer Jacqueline Durran (she’s behind the costumes for two other Knightley flicks, “Pride & Prejudice” and “Atonement”) said she was inspired by everything from vintage Balenciaga silhouettes to Charles Worth gowns while working on this winter blockbuster.

The film was shot over 12 weeks and on 100 different sets (one day of shooting took place in Finland when it was 32-degrees below zero) and the result is pure fashion fantasy. Durran shared what researching for this movie was like and why it’s fun that Russian tsarina fashion is having a moment.

The Vivant: What was the process like of working on this film?

Jacqueline Durran: It was very very hard work. There were loads of costumes and not enough time. Period dramas are always very hard.

What did researching for this movie look like?

The director, Joe Wright, told me that he didn’t really want to make it historically accurate, he wanted the movie to feel stylized. It is my job to make that vision concrete and real. We concentrated on the silhouettes of each character, taking 1870s silhouette, simplifying the surface details so that it really had the architectural simplicity of 1950s couture.

The $2 million of Chanel jewelry Keira Knightley wears in the movie has been getting a lot of press. Tell us about it.

Never in my experience on film have I seen so many diamonds and pearls. Keira had access to all of this fine jewelry [as the face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle perfume], as Anna would. It was the aura of Anna Karenina that we were creating.

What should viewers pay close attention to costume wise?

My favorite [scene] is the ball sequence where all the women are dancing because we made all of the clothes. So look out for that.

Is Russian fashion having a moment?

I think it is really fun to play with all of those elements, the “Anna Karenina” elements. How you can add fur, how you can add jewels, how you can just dress things up in a different way.

“Anna Karenina” hits theaters in the US on November 16.