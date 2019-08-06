These Face Oils Are Surprisingly Safe For Oily and Acne-Prone Skin Types

Scroll To See More Images

The old-school assumption that face oils lead to clog pores and therefore breakouts, is starting to turn a new corner. While it’s true that those with acne-prone skin should in fact avoid comodogenic (i.e. pore clogging and breakout causing) oils like coconut, avocado, shea butter and petroleum, there are a plethora of facial oils for acne-prone skin types that are not only safe for those seeking blemish-prevention, but that can also actually help to re-balance oil levels in the skin and fade the appearance of acne scars to boot. If you suffer from both oily and acneic skin, it’s totally understandable that the idea of slathering your face in more grease would not only make you look like an oil slick, but also welcome a new crop of miniature planets to form across your t-zone (usually, the most oil-prone section of the face). However if you’ve always been one to dodge products without the oil-free stamp approval proudly on display, only to opt for ultra-drying formulas instead, you may want to go ahead and reconsider this outdated perspective.

You see, many types of breakouts are often the results of overly dehydrated skin that’s been virtually stripped of all oils. As a response, our skin then produces even more oil to compensate for the lack of moisture as a means of alleviating the (self-inflicted) dehydration. When you think about it from this perspective, it makes perfect sense that nourishing your skin with the right type of oil will help keep moisture levels balanced and prevent excess oil production. With that being said, we’ve rounded up a few acne-proof face oils that will keep your skin’s moisture levels in check without causing congested pores and blackheads.

1. Maple Holistics Sunflower Facial Oil

Not only is sunflower oil considered safe for acne-prone skin, but it’s a great natural option for combating uneven skin tone –often a skin concern co-morbid with those who suffer with breakouts. Unlike many ultra-harsh and dehydrating acne treatments, sunflower oil offers defense against collagen degradation as well, making it an optimum choice for those with adult acne who are also looking for an option with anti-aging benefits as well.

2. Eve Hansen Blue Tansey Balancing Facial Oil

This balancing face oils is infused with a long list of skin-enhancing oils to reduce irritation and inflammation — both of which are often either the cause or results of acne. The oil doesn’t feel greasy on the skin, and absorbs quickly making it a great option for oily skin and humid climates. It contains blue tansy, azulane and rosehip (just to name a few), which are known for their healing and calming effects on the skin. It’s also a great option to use in conjunction with super-drying harsher acne and anti-aging treatments like retinoids, in order to avoid skin peeling, redness, and flaking.

3. Aria Starr Rose Hip Seed Oil

In addition to blemishes and acne scars, his ultra-pure rosehip oil is an excellent choice for a wide range of skin concerns, including fine lines, dullness, and texture. Rosehip oil is rich in both vitamin A and linoleic acid, which are both helps to balance oil production without leaving the skin devoid of all hydration. It’s also a powerful treatment for fading the appearance of flat, acne marks left behind from previous breakouts.