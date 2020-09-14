Reusable Face Masks With Filter Pockets To Shop Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

By now, you’ve (probably, hopefully) amassed a fairly large collection of face masks. Still, you might not have found The One quite yet—a mask that feels comfortable and fitted, breathable and lightweight, and looks cute enough that it doesn’t ruin your outfit. If you’re still searching, I highly recommend refining your search to reusable face masks with filter pockets, so you can get that extra level of protection when it comes to preventing the spread of germs.

Your mask, of course, is meant to trap germs in an attempt to slow the spread of the current virus. In a perfect world, we’d have unlimited N95 masks for all, but seeing as this isn’t the case (and TBH, it would be terrible for the environment) buying your own disposable masks or investing in reusable, washable face masks is the way to go. You don’t necessarily need to have a filter in your face mask, but many face masks come with filter pockets to give you the option to add one in. You deserve options, especially when it comes to your health and safety!!!

You’ll likely have to buy your filters separate from your masks, but you can snag them on Amazon for a great price—this 20-Pack of OUBA Activated Carbon Cloth Filters for just under $10 is a great example. Then, you’ll need a face mask with a filter pocket to put them in. While you can only use each filter once, these masks can be washed and reused as many times as you like, and the built-in pockets make it easy to swap your disposable filters in and out.

If you’re ready to add a new face mask with a filter pocket to your ever-growing mask collection, check out the following 10 options, all of which are as chic as they are functional. Thank you in advance for wearing a mask and keeping others safe!

1.VNFOX Unisex Mask 3-Pack

This VNFOX Unisex Mask 3-Pack comes with three masks in denim blue, aqua and light pink, all of which have pockets to slip in a filter.

2. Vera Bradley Patterned Mask 3-Pack

I love wearing masks with fun prints and patterns for a little added interest, and this cute Vera Bradley Patterned Mask 3-Pack has some great options, all of which have filter pockets.

3. ililily Cotton Mask with Filter Pocket

If you’re looking for a minimalist mask with a filter pocket, this ililily Cotton Mask with Filter Pocket is the answer to your prayers. It also comes in black and light gray, BTW.

4. Touchstone Neutrals Mask 3-Pack

Need some neutral masks to compliment your wardrobe? This Touchstone Neutrals Mask 3-Pack comes with striped, checkered and solid masks, all of which have filter pockets.

5. Hope Love Shine Mask 3-Pack

Don’t think I won’t be wearing fun masks just because the weather is getting colder! This Hope Love Shine Mask 3-Pack has some beautiful designs, from green gingham to pink floral to blue dots.

6. Society6 Tie-Dye Face Mask

Society6’s Tie-Dye Face Mask is one of the company’s many masks designed by independent artists, and it has an opening for your filter. Plus, a portion of proceeds is donated to World Central Kitchen to help with pandemic recovery efforts.

7. Society6 Dark Marble Face Mask

If you prefer something more neutral, you might like this Society6 Dark Marble Face Mask. A portion of proceeds still goes to a great cause, and you still get to wear an incredible artist’s work!

8. FlawlessDrips Silver Satin Face Mask

I’ve noticed a lot of stylish satin and silk masks don’t have pockets for filters, but this Silver Satin Face Mask by FlawlessDrips on Etsy does, so it’s definitely a must-shop if you like the fancy feel.

9. Natalie Mills Sequin Face Mask

Natalie Mills has made some amazing rhinestone and sequin face masks over the past few months, and I love that they’re as protective as they are stylish! The Stella Sequin Face Mask in Turquoise does indeed have a pocket for your filter.

10. RoyalBloomCo Floral Face Masks

Last but not least, any of these gorgeous Floral Face Masks by RoyalBloomCo on Etsy would be a great addition to your collection, and they all include filter pockets. I won’t blame you if you end up buying more than one!