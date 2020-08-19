10 Wedding-Worthy Face Masks To Wear While Your Friends Say “I Do”

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing quite as exciting as seeing people you love get married. From the flowers and venue to the dresses and cake, attending a wedding is such a fun and special occasion. And while the biggest accessory decision we typically have to make is choosing jewelry that matches our ensemble, we’ve recently added a new one: picking a mask. In order to stay safe, it’s important that we wear face coverings—but it’s not as much as an imposition as you might think! There are so many face masks for wedding guests that work perfectly with formal, semi-formal and casual wedding looks. Now you can stay safe and stylish at any wedding this season.

Whether the wedding you’re attending in the coming months is fancy AF or a quaint backyard affair, there are myriad face masks sure to make you the belle of the ball—aside from the wedding party, of course. Each of these wedding guest masks is sure to make you stand out without stealing the spotlight. You’ll look great sitting during the ceremony, mingling at the reception and dancing the night away on the dance floor. Whatever your style, you’re sure to find the perfect face mask for weddings in any season.

Now that there are an abundance of face masks available, it can be difficult to sort through them all and find one that’s truly perfect for attending a wedding, So, I went ahead and rounded up 10 of the most stunning face masks for wedding guests out there. Consider this your one-stop-shop for all things wedding season. From floral face masks that will give you a perfectly bold look to sleek satin masks sure to look great in all your Instagram photos, you can’t go wrong with one of these beauts.

Remember, though, that these cloth face masks are not medical-grade, and cannot prevent you from getting sick. They can, however, help you keep others safe as you enjoy watching your friends tie the knot. Think of face masks as a must-have wedding accessory, and you might even start to enjoy wearing them. Hey, it’s worth a shot!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Floral Mauve Cloth Face Mask

For an easy, neutral and classically elegant look, this floral mauve face mask is definitely a must-have. It’s sure to pair well with almost anything in your closet, and is simple enough to wear to any type of wedding.

2. Woven Floral Face Mask

A pretty floral face mask is a great choice for outdoor or spring and summer weddings. This mask from Hey January comes in several different petite floral styles, too, so you can find the colorway that fits best with your ensemble.

3. Sage Green Cloth Face Mask

You really can’t go wrong with a simple face mask in a subtle (but beautiful!) hue. If you want to branch away from neutrals, this sage green color is a fun option that won’t distract from the wedding party.

4. Satin Pearl White Face Mask

It might be discouraged to wear white to someone else’s wedding, but you can definitely choose a white face mask. Pair this pearl-adorned mask with a floral dress or chic jumpsuit for a gorgeous wedding-ready look.

5. Rosewood Satin Face Mask

For a sleek look, you can’t go wrong with a satin face mask. The color of this Jules Kae mask is so perfect for every season, giving you the ultimate versatile wedding guest look.

6. Dalmatian Black Fabric Face Mask

If you’re into a bit of a bolder look, try a black and white animal print mask. Keeping the colors neutral, you can wear a pattern that’s a bit more casual than a classic floral. Just make sure to keep your outfit simple and chic!

7. Floral Adjustable Face Mask

There’s just something so elegant about this floral face mask. The subtle hues are still colorful enough to be eye-catching, but not so over-the-top that you’ll steal the show from the wedding party.

8. Floral, Plaid & Polka Dot Face Masks

If you’re headed to a summery outdoor wedding, go ahead and snag this pack of pastel face masks. Whether you choose the plaid, floral or polka dot pattern, you’re sure to end up with a dreamy wedding-approved look.

9. Roopa Pemmaraju Tie-Back Reusable Face Mask

For fall, you can’t go wrong with this stunning floral tie-back face mask. The colors are gorgeous and autumnal, and the tie-back style makes it easy to stay comfortable for the entire day.

10. Polka Dot, Orange, Pink & Floral Face Masks

If you can’t choose between patterned and solid, do yourself a favor and grab this pack of four face masks. You’ll have two patterned options and two solids—so you can wear one to the wedding and a different mask to the reception!