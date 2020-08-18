This Face Mask Comes With A Matching Dog Bandana So You Can Twin With Your Pup

We didn’t necessarily plan for it, but face masks have quickly become the “It” accessory of the year. And while originally they were more difficult to find than that sold-out Zara top you forgot to snag when it went on sale, masks are now available in more fun styles than we could have ever imagined. There are masks for attending formal events, funny face masks, designer masks and now even face masks for pet-lovers. We’re not talking just face masks featuring cute puppy patterns, though. Thanks to this Sock Fancy x Goodboy collab, you can match your face mask to your dog’s bandana—and isn’t that exactly the kind of wholesome content we all need right now?

The sock subscription service Sock Fancy and GoodBoy, a site that creates personalized supplement plans for your pup have teamed up to make wearing a face mask even easier. Since taking one’s dog for a walk is one of the few activities we can all safely do right now, you might as well make it a fashion event. Even if you’re still in the pajamas you threw on four days ago, once you put on a face mask that matches you dog’s bandana, no one will even notice. There’s just nothing quite as cute as a dog-owner matching with their pup—especially if it means they’re working to keep others around them safe and healthy, too.

Right now, the brands have created two seriously adorable designs—both perfect for all your end-of-summer walks. You can even choose between a small/medium bandana size for those little pups and a large/x-large bandana for bigger dogs. So no matter the size of your four-legged BFF, you can strut around the block in style.

Don’t forget your phone, though, because these face mask and dog bandana combos are truly too cute not to post on Instagram. If you’ve been looking for more reasons to post your dog on social media, consider this your latest and greatest excuse. The world could always use more dog photos, anyway, so post them all, folks.

Both designs are available now on the Goodboy and Sock Fancy websites, and will run you under $35, so go ahead and treat yourself—and your pup!—to an easy summer style moment. The next time you have get out of bed to take your dog out in the wee hours of the morning, at least you’ll look ridiculously cute!