Everyone Is Wearing Face Earrings Right Now and We Don’t Hate It

I was first exposed to the face earring trend a few months ago, when a friend of mine posted an Instagram story about some face earrings she’d bought on Etsy. She explained—several times—that her post wasn’t sponsored content. She just really, really loved these affordable face earrings she’d found online, and she wanted to tell us about them so we could buy them, too.

At the time, I’d found the earrings both charming and interesting, and I considered buying them. I already had a few pairs of go-to metal statement earrings, but maybe a pair of face earrings was just the thing my jewelry collection was missing.

I halted in my tracks when, a few weeks later, I started noticing face earrings at all my favorite retailers—ASOS, Urban Outfitters, Net-a-Porter, and the like. It became clear to me that face earrings weren’t some kind of insulated artisan Etsy moment—they were a full-blown, industry-wide phenomenon.

It dawned on me that I officially lived in a world where people wanted to wear faces on their ears. And even more astoundingly, I didn’t hate it.

The idea of decorating your head with a couple extra faces is extremely bizarre. But it’s also incredibly cool. Eyes have been iconic symbols for centuries—isn’t it only fair that faces get their moment in the sun, too?

Plus, there are plenty of abstract ways to approach the trend. Rather than wearing a straight-up face on your ear, you can find an earring that looks like a piece of interestingly tangled wire (and only really resembles a face upon closer inspection).

Regardless of how dissonant your feelings about face earrings are, it’s impossible to deny that they’re here, they’re interesting, and they’re ready to diversify your jewelry collection—if only you’ll let them. Flip through the below slideshow to shop our 21 pairs of face earrings we’re into right now, and consider making the bold decision to buy a pair (or three).