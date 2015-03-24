The Most Fabulously Risqué Jewelry You Can Buy

Fashion is all about pushing limits. Taking risks when it comes to what you wear is what pushes fashion forward. Think: RiRi’s naked dress at last year’s CFDA Awards, now barely there dresses are a huge trend. Although risk doesn’t aways equal reward, bold fashion choices are an infallible way to make a statement.

Where we’ve been seeing risque images lately– jewelry. From penis-shaped earrings to boob-shaped rings, jewelry designers know no limits when it comes to places to draw inspiration from. We’ve rounded up the best pieces of risque jewelry that prove that just about any object can be made to look beautiful, if done right. Click through and decide for yourself– just how risque would you go?