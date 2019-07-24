If You’re a Thrift Flipper, These Fabric De-Fuzzers Will Change Your Life

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you end routine closet clean-outs with a trip to your local buy-sell-trade store or opt to list killer thrift-store finds (that tragically, aren’t your size) online using platforms like Poshmark, eBay or ThredUp, chances are, you know that giving used clothing a little extra TLC before you list significantly ups the chance of the item selling. Lint, fuzz, and pilling are among some of the most common signs of wear and tear when it comes to second-hand clothing, and they definitely have the potential to turn an interested candidate away from adding your item to cart in no time flat. But fortunately, with the right tool and dedication, these clothing blemishes are pretty easy to get rid of. When it comes to removing lint and unruly fabric fuzz (Lululemon’s Wunder Under leggings are the bane of my existence when it comes to this), fabric defuzzers for pilling are truly magical if you’re looking to quickly spruce up pre-owned clothes and make them look practically brand new again.

Using one of these tools can help you list your items as “Mint” condition rather than having to honestly point out flaws to potential buyers and drop your asking price accordingly. Seriously, they’re super affordable and they’ll help you make a lot of money, whether selling clothes is your side hustle or full-time gig. It’s an investment that will pay for itself in a week or so. Even if you’re not a clothing re-seller, having a solid fabric shaver is essential if you want to prolong the life of your wardrobe.

This fabric shaver is designed with three different settings, allowing you to adjust the level according to the fabric you’re working with. It’s a great option for delicate fabrics, like cashmere sweaters.

This durable defuzzer is effectively removes lint, pills, and bobbles from a wide range of different fabric without causing damage.

If you’re looking for an option with some serious defuzzing power, this is the one to go for. The blades are strong enough to work on furniture items, but it’s also suitable for use on clothing as well.