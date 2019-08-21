Ezra Miller Has Stunted on Us All By Wearing the Most Maximalist Outfit I’ve Ever Seen

Scroll To See More Images

If, at any given point in the past six years, you were to ask me for a list of my favorite celebrities, Ezra Miller would easily be in the top ten every time. My ranking of actors and performers obviously doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things (or small scheme—let’s be real here), but I continue to watch in awe as Miller becomes one of the coolest fashion icons of this century. I always knew that I was right to have the actor on my list of favorite celebrities, but I was wildly affirmed on Tuesday when, at a photo call for Urban Decay’s “Pretty Different” campaign, Ezra Miller stepped out in the most maximalist outfit I have ever seen.

Not only did Ezra Miller don an incredibly chic and maximalist ensemble in Seoul, South Korea, but he also threw gender storms to the damn wind. Miller has often spoken up about breaking down barriers when it comes to clothes and fashion—and has worn myriad stunning gowns to prove it—so this wonderful outfit should come as no surprise to anyone who follows the actor.

What I love about this particular look, though, is how Miller pairs so many clashing patterns with the additional flare of silver winged eyeliner and knee-high lace up boots. The ensemble itself comes straight off the Coach Fall/Winter 2019 runway, but these little additions make the ensemble so, well, Ezra Miller. And don’t even get me started on that red lip, y’all. The outfit, the boots and makeup all come together to create—in my humble, Ezra Miller-loving opinion—the perfect ensemble for any gender.

Luckily, though most of us can’t really snag a straight-off-the-runway Coach look, we can all copy Ezra Miller’s makeup look with Urban Decay products (which I’m sure he’s wearing, since he is at a photo call for the makeup brand). BRB, off to start a petition for every single person to rock silver winged eyeliner every day.