Ed Sheeran’s ‘Eyes Closed’ Lyrics Are A Poignant Tribute To His Late-Friend

If you’re jamming out to his latest album – or Subract, you might be wondering what’s the meaning behind Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” lyrics.

Subtract is Ed’s final album in his albums that revolved around having mathematical names. This album in particular was planned to be a stripped-down set with a majority of acoustic songs. With help from The National’ Aaron Dessner (who he was introduced to, none other than by bestie Taylor Swift), he crafted one of his rawest and vulnerable music to date.

In celebration of the release of the album and winning a court case where it was alleged that he plagiarised Marvin Gaye, Ed made a touching Instagram post. “I made this album as a way to make sense of things that go on inside my head, and immensely proud of it,” he wrote. “I woke up this morning and just felt lighter. Lighter that the album is in the world, and lighter that people are connecting with it on such a deep and meaningful level. The only thing I want from this album is that people feel something when they listen to it. It makes us all feel less alone when we realise our most embarrassing, darkest feelings are things that everyone goes through. I feel so grateful to have been able to work with @aarondessner on this project, he brought out a side of me I buried down, out of fear and fake bravado, and helped me create something that I know will be one of the most important albums in my discography for many reasons.”

Ed also revealed that he wrote even more songs in his sessions with Aaron Dessner. “It was very quickly seen that we were making two different things,” he said in a cover story with Rolling Stone. He went on to write an entirely separate second album with The National frontman. He’s already mixing that one, though he’s not sure when it will come out; he wants to give – a chance to breathe. “I have no goals for the record,” he says. “I just want to put it out.”

On working with him, the National musician told The Guardian, “He’s made giant pop records that are easy to criticise, but on a human and artistic level, he’s so gifted and lovely. It couldn’t have been more natural, fun and rewarding to feel him jumping off the cliff with me. Over time, I’ve tired of the ‘what’s cool?’ debate.”

What does “Eyes Closed” by Ed Sheeran mean?

What does “Eyes Closed” by Ed Sheeran mean? “Eyes Closed” was written as a tribute song to one of his closest friends and music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away in 2022 from cardiac arrhythmia.

“It’s basically about losing someone really close to you, and feeling that where ever you go, you are going to bump into them, and see them, then realise.” he said on Subtract Sundays, an Instagram series as a leadup to the album’s release. “The origin of the song is basically, I talked about it a bit, but I recently lost a close friend of mine, last year, Jamal, and Jamal lived in West London, and I also live in West London. All the places we used to go eat, and drink, and party, are all near where we live, and since he has passed away I found myself In these places. Having flashbacks, of being like thinking that he’s just gonna pop in with his smile, or whatever. I had this line in my head, “Everywhere I look, I still see you, everywhere I look, I still see you, everywhere I look, I still see you.” So thats how the origins of the song came to be. So many people can relate to it in so many different ways. They got different stories. Across the board of either breakups, or like grief, and I just love that the song can connect to people emotionally.

He echoed the same statement on TikTok. “This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out I expect to just bump into them, and everything just reminds me of them and the things you did together. You sorta have to take yourself out of reality sometimes to numb the pain of loss, but certain things just bring you right back into it. Blue was Jamals colour, but now is all I feel. And I guess music helps heal, so I’m dancing with my eyes closed to try get through it”

“Eyes Closed” by Ed Sheeran lyrics

Here are “Eyes Closed” by Ed Sheeran lyrics, via Genius.

[Verse 1]

I know it’s a bad idea

But how can I help myself?

Been inside for most this year

And I thought a few drinks, they might help

It’s been a while, my dear

Dealin’ with the cards life dealt

I’m still holdin’ back these tears

While my friends are somewhere else

[Pre-Chorus]

I pictured this year a little bit different when it hit February

I step in the bar, it hit me so hard, oh, how can it be this heavy?

Every song reminds me you’re gone and I feel thе lump form in my throat

‘Cause I’m here alonе

[Chorus]

Just dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

And time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

[Post-Chorus]

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

[Verse 2]

Delusion is here again

And I think you’ll come home soon

A word brings me right back in

Then it’s only me that’s in this room

I guess I could just pretend

The colours are more than blue

But I lost more than my friend

I can’t help but missin’ you (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I pictured this month a little bit different, no one is ever ready

And when it unfolds, you get in a hole, oh, how can it be this heavy?

Everything changes, nothing’s the same, except the truth is now you’re gone

And life just goes on

[Chorus]

So I’m dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

And time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

[Post-Chorus]

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin’ with my

[Bridge]

They’re shutting the bar, they’re cleanin’ the floor

And everyone is already home

But I’m on my own

[Chorus]

Still dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

And time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

[Post-Chorus]

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes closed

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin’ with my

