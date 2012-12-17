Want: An Eye-Catching Pair Of Embellished Ankle Boots

What: A pair of Topshop’s Avant booties, which feature super-striking embellishments.

Why: We’re loving the decidedly non-restrained use of stones and beading on these ankle boots, making them a unique statement piece—a nice change from the gem-encrusted jewelry we’re seeing so much of lately. Extra points for the chic pointed toe and heel.

How: Headed to a soiree? Try teaming these booties with a pair of black velvet shorts and opaque tights, or pair them with a super-skinny pair of black trousers and a sleek blazer. Of course—much like with any good bling—there’s something exceptionally chic about pairing something extra-sparkly with a broken-in pair of blue jeans and a plain white T-shirt.

Avant All-Over Embellished Boots, $240; at Topshop