The Wildest Looks from Comic-Con 2012

Comic-Con International has once again come to an end, having brought comic book lovers from all over the world to share their passions at the 43rd annual convention in San Diego.

The popular four-day fan fest was hugely successful, attended by numerous special guests and die hard pop-culture fans, often clad in extravagant costumes in tribute of their favorite characters from animated films, video games, and of course, comic books. We’re simply in awe of the amazing effort fans put into their style, taking haute couture to a whole new level. Fans went far beyond donning that old Star Wars T-shirt, opting instead to dress up like the real deal (in complete StormTrooper armor!).

