Eyeballs are Sticking Around for Fall: 20 Eye-Print Pieces to Shop Now

The rise of street style (and everyone’s desire to look like a street style star) has fueled a real spike in so-called “statement” or “hero” pieces—the kind of wardrobe addition that you can shape an entire outfit around, whether it’s a little black dress or a T-shirt and heels. From slogan sweatshirts to neon accessories, the retail world is awash in “look-at-me” items that can make (or break, depending on your opinion) any given look.

The latest trend in this category centers on eyes—from winking eyes to neon-colored eyes to Egyptian-inspired eyes—which are popping up on everything from sandals to dresses. Needless to say, all of them seem designed to induce double-takes from passersby.

Pierre Hardy’s eye-topped sandals turn your feet into little blue-eyed peepers; Charlotte Olympia’s “Eye Want You” clutch kind of gives the impression that you’re holding onto an eye ball; and Kenzo’s now-iconic eye sweatshirt seems has a rather eerie third-eye effect. Fashion thrives on the weird, and these eye-popping pieces (see what we did there?) are certainly the perfect mix of eerie and have-to-have-it.

