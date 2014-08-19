StyleCaster
Eyeballs are Sticking Around for Fall: 20 Eye-Print Pieces to Shop Now

by Laurel Pinson

Laurel Pinson
by
Eyeballs are Sticking Around for Fall: 20 Eye-Print Pieces to Shop Now
The rise of street style (and everyone’s desire to look like a street style star) has fueled a real spike in so-called “statement” or “hero” pieces—the kind of wardrobe addition that you can shape an entire outfit around, whether it’s a little black dress or a T-shirt and heels. From slogan sweatshirts to neon accessories, the retail world is awash in “look-at-me” items that can make (or break, depending on your opinion) any given look.

MORE: 10 Big Fall Trends From Fashion Week

The latest trend in this category centers on eyes—from winking eyes to neon-colored eyes to Egyptian-inspired eyes—which are popping up on everything from sandals to dresses. Needless to say, all of them seem designed to induce double-takes from passersby.

Pierre Hardy’s eye-topped sandals turn your feet into little blue-eyed peepers; Charlotte Olympia’s “Eye Want You” clutch kind of gives the impression that you’re holding onto an eye ball; and Kenzo’s now-iconic eye sweatshirt seems has a rather eerie third-eye effect. Fashion thrives on the weird, and these eye-popping pieces (see what we did there?) are certainly the perfect mix of eerie and have-to-have-it.

Click through the slideshow above for 20 head-turning pieces with eyes!

1 of 20

Kenzo sweatshirt, $315 at Net-a-Porter

Pierre Hardy sandals, $865 at Net-a-Porter

Printed dress, $15.99 at Zara

Eye-pattern espadrilles, $33.99 at Romwe

Japanese-style eyes wallet, $34 at ChicNova

Wendy Nichol embroidered "Eye of Horus" bullet bag, $1225 at Barneys New York

Limited-edition Hervé Tullet T-shirt, $40 at Petit Bateau

Eye stud earrings, $11.61 at ASOS

Cheap Monday cartoon eye mini-skirt, $58, and shirt, $48, at ASOS

Charlotte Olympia "Eye Want You" clutch, $1995 at Kirna Zabete

Delfina Delettrez "Five Eyes" bracelet, $275 at Saks Fifth Avenue

SIS by Spijkers and Spijkers triangle dress in eye print, $216.69 at ASOS

Chiara Ferragni "Blink Eyes" glitter loafers, $259 at Luisa Via Roma

Sarah's Bag eye embroidered clutch, $516 at MatchesFashion

Eye print pocketed T-shirt, $19.99 at Romwe

Nila Anthony beaded eye clutch, $98 at Nordstrom

Charlotte Olympia "Eyes for You" shoes, $799 at Selfridges

Comme des Garcons "Emblem Eyes" T-shirt, $110 at Ssense

Eye and eyelash print bag, $29.99 at Romwe

Nicholas Kirkwood eye slippers, $740 at Selfridges

