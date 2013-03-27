Eye Candy: Fashion’s It-Girls Wear Proenza Schouler to Net-A-Porter Dinner

In order to celebrate Proenza Schouler’s capsule collection for luxury online retailer Net-A-Porter (which believe us, definitely deserves some celebrating), the site’s founder Natalie Massenet hosted a dinner for Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez (the dashing boys behind the brand) last night in London.

Attended by some of fashion’s favorite party fixtures like Derek Blasberg as well as chic celebrities like Freida Pinto and Maggie Cheung, what we couldn’t help but notice is the slew of enviable Proenza Schouler pieces that made their way into the party (like Cheung’s patterned PS1 and some truly fabulous dresses).

Ever since the New York-based womenswear and accessories designers took home the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund award back in 2004, they’ve been on a perpetual rise to the top, solidifying their influence on the high-fashion crowd with a store on swanky Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan that opened last summer.

