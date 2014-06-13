StyleCaster
Extremely Sexy Lingerie That Won’t Make You Cringe

by
Welcome to StyleCaster’s Summer of Sex! For the next three months, we’ll be bringing you scintillating content about—you guessed it—all things related to our favorite three-letter word. A few things to expect: Answers to pressing questions you always wanted to know but were too afraid to ask, ways to boost your own sex appeal, what being sexy means to various people, and lots and lots of eye candy. And that’s just the beginning. Brace yourselves, people: It’s going to be one hot summer.

For many of us, sexy lingerie is synonymous with tawdry—dare we day porn-y—pieces that look as if they belong on women eagerly awaiting the arrival of the hot young pizza delivery guy rather than modern fashion-loving girls. And while that’s true in some respects (one of the top results in Google when you search “sexy lingerie” is a site called Trashy.com), there’s also quite a lot of very sexy underpinnings that are, um, titillating without being tacky.

Between high-end labels like La Perla and Kiki de Montparnasse, boutique brands like Ari Dein and Eberjey, fast-fashion stores, and even kitchy retailers like Fredericks’ of Hollywood, there’s definitely an abundance of extremely sexy lingerie that won’t make you cringe.

Click the gallery above to shop 22 pieces we’re loving now!

1 of 22

Jenna Leigh Malawi Soft Cup Demi Bra, $94; at Jenna Leigh

Stella McCartney Clara Whispering Suspender Belt, $95; at Journelle

L' Agent by Agent Provocateur Rosalyn Flocked Tulle Basque, $150; Net-a-Porter

SPLURGE ITEM!
Kiki de Montparnasse Ouvert Legging, $625; at Kiki de Montparnasse

Floral Lace Bustier, $17.95; at H&M

Topshop Underwire Bandeau Bra ($44) and High-Waisted Knickers ($24)

La Perla Niloufer Garter Skirt, $198; at Nancy Meyer

SPLURGE ITEM!
Eres Fable Lucrece Full Cup Bra, $410; at Nancy Meyer

Fleur't Fleur't With Me Lace Half Camisole, $27; at Shopbop

EBERJEY Estelle Racerback Braletm $54; at Journelle

MIMI HOLLIDAY BY DAMARIS Bisou Bisou Azure lace and stretch-silk satin briefs, $75; at Net-a-Porter

Banded Suspenders, $38; at Frederick's of Hollywood

Temptation Slip, $39.99; at Victoria's Secret

Lace-Up Tropical Boy Shorts, $9; at Frederick's of Hollywood

MICHI Lioness Bra, $115; at Shopbop

Ari Dein Iris Du Nord Chemise, $241.50; at Ari Dein

Agent Provocateur Birthday Suit Bra, $170, Agent Provocateur

Agent Provocateur Annoushka Bra, $320; at Agent Provocateur

BEAUTIFUL BOTTOMS Amaranthine Short Night Robe, $182; at Journelle

Marlies Dekkers 'Leading Strings' Underwire Corset, $160; at Nordstrom

Sienna Strappy Lingerie Set, $42; at ASOS

Elle Macpherson Intimates 'French Flavour' Underwire Balconette Bra, $62; at Nordstrom

