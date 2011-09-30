Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close Trailer

In 2005, Jonathan Safran Foer‘s novel Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close hit bookstores. The novel — which tells the tale of a young boy learning to cope with his father’s untimely death on September 11th, 2001 — quickly caught the attention of readers across America for its heartbreakingly beautiful prose and cultural relevancy.

Now, the popular novel has taken the form of a feature film, starring Hollywood heavyweights Tom Hanks and Sandra Bullock. From the short clip currently available we can already tell the movie is bound to be a tear-jerker. Thomas Horn plays the young protagonist and is perfectly inquisitive and curious. As he travels through Manhattan trying to unlock the secret to his loss, he touches the lives of many and we’re willing to bet he’ll influence the audience too. Check out the trailer below and make sure you see the movie when it hits theaters in December!