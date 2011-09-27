StyleCaster
Extreme Accessories: Which Would You Dare To Wear?

Kelly
by
How would you feel about wearing a pink fried chicken wing around your neck? Yeah, we’re not too sure about that one either, but leave it toNicki Minaj, who recently stepped out in one of these poultry inspired pieces by OnchMovement, to continuously push the boundaries of what is socially acceptable to to wear in public. Um, you go girl?

Inspired by the queen of rap’s recent sartorial choices, we’ve rounded up the most extreme accessories (think skeletons, animal skulls, dismembered Barbie parts…) and want to know which ones you would dare to wear. Click above to browse our selections, then take the poll below to tell us which crazy accessory you would venture to rock in real life.

We'll start you off with the infamous Nicki Minaj fried chicken leg necklace by Onch Movement. It could at least be good for a little afternoon snack, right?

This necklace by Moon Raven Designs was cast from a real lizard skull; we are both intrigued and completely grossed out right now. 

As if dolls weren't creepy enough, Margaux Lange has gone all Dexter on us by chopping up Barbies into little pieces to don as jewelry.  

We could totally freak out our local baristas as we reach for our morning coffees in this skeletal bracelet by Delfina Delettrez

