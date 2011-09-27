Extreme Accessories: Which Would You Dare To Wear?

How would you feel about wearing a pink fried chicken wing around your neck? Yeah, we’re not too sure about that one either, but leave it toNicki Minaj, who recently stepped out in one of these poultry inspired pieces by OnchMovement, to continuously push the boundaries of what is socially acceptable to to wear in public. Um, you go girl?

Inspired by the queen of rap’s recent sartorial choices, we’ve rounded up the most extreme accessories (think skeletons, animal skulls, dismembered Barbie parts…) and want to know which ones you would dare to wear. Click above to browse our selections, then take the poll below to tell us which crazy accessory you would venture to rock in real life.