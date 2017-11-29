23 Extravagant Celebrity Winter Vacations to Drool Over This Season

When you think of your ideal vacation spot, it’s easy for your mind to go to warm tropical beaches in the dead of summer. And though there’s nothing wrong with lounging on a beach with a piña colada-filled pineapple in hand (we dream about it pretty much everyday), we’re here to make the case for winter vacations.

Long are the days when we need to wait until summer to pack our suitcases and jet off to some extravagant getaway. Fun is year-round, so we might as well take advantage of that winter holiday time to travel the world—or, you know, the most Instagram-appropriate spots. Don’t believe us? Maybe the Instagrams of stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, and Bella Hadid will convince you.

Scroll through any A-lister’s Instagram feed in the winter and you’ll likely see albums of shots at some luxurious getaway. Whether it’s a sandy beach or a snowy wonderland, Hollywood knows how to vacation and a little cold isn’t going to stop them. To inspire your own winter vacation, we rounded up 23 drool-worthy celebrity getaway spots to fly to this holiday. See them ahead, and who knows? Maybe you’ll be buying plane tickets in the near future.