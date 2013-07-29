Get Ready for the Express Rock the Sidewalk Fashion Show in New York City

Not everyone can see fashion shows up close, so Express is bringing the runway to the people.

This summer, Express’s annual Rock the Sidewalk fashion show is coming to Times Square in New York City. For the past few years, these free public runway shows have provided supporters and style enthusiasts an opportunity to engage with the chic and sexy Express look.

As part of the fun, model ambassadors will also be participating, armed with special offers to share with attendees, and Express gift cards will be hidden throughout Times Square. Ice cream sandwiches and popsicles, as well as Activate waters and a misting station will be among the perks. Express will be live-streaming the event on five digital billboards in Times Square, so everyone has a front row seat.

The event will take place on Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. on Broadway between 46th and 47th St. in Times Square.

