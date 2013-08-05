Full Access: Express Rock The Sidewalk Fashion Show in New York City

The team at StyleCaster is still buzzing from our evening with Express in Times Square. On Saturday, Aug. 3, the brand staged an open-air runway show in the middle of the iconic NYC location, free for all Express fans to attend. We invited bloggers Saucy Glossie, Pretty Connected, ISpyDIY, Sartorial Girl, and Grungy Gentleman to join us and watch the show from the VIP booth.

The show featured a sneak peak of the brand’s Holiday Collection, and showcased sexy, shimmery cocktail dresses, sleek suiting, and luxurious-looking faux furs. The crew of insiders and bloggers in attendance were joined by thousands of New Yorkers who watched the action. The afterparty at NYC restaurant Los Feliz was a chic celebration of Express’s new looks and style for all.

Check out #EXPRunway on Twitter or Instagram to see all the action.

Photos by Ally Lindsay at TheFrenchFry.com

