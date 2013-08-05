Full Access: Express Rock The Sidewalk Fashion Show in New York City

The team at StyleCaster is still buzzing from our evening with Express in Times Square. On Saturday, Aug. 3, the brand staged an open-air runway show in the middle of the iconic NYC location, free for all Express fans to attend. We invited bloggers Saucy Glossie, Pretty Connected, ISpyDIY, Sartorial Girl, and Grungy Gentleman to join us and watch the show from the VIP booth.
The show featured a sneak peak of the brand’s Holiday Collection, and showcased sexy, shimmery cocktail dresses, sleek suiting, and luxurious-looking faux furs. The crew of insiders and bloggers in attendance were joined by thousands of New Yorkers who watched the action. The afterparty at NYC restaurant Los Feliz was a chic celebration of Express’s new looks and style for all.
Check out #EXPRunway on Twitter or Instagram to see all the action.
Photos by Ally Lindsay at TheFrenchFry.com
For more information about our relationship with Express, click here: cmp.ly/3
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Crew members, bloggers, stylists, and Express fans gather in preparation for the Rock the Sidewalk runway show in Times Square.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Model Grace Bol relaxes and prepares backstage before the show.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Looks and accessories were carefully laid out for each model.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Industry insiders wait for the show to kick off.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Model Frida Gustavsson kicks off the show in this jewel-encrusted mini dress - perfect for a special night out.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Slick and classic, this menswear look is perfect arm candy.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Projected on five digital billboards throughout Times Square, the show took center stage.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Glamorous accessories accent sleek 1970s-inspired suiting for this look.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Fans enjoy an up close and personal view
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Perfect as an evening cover-up or thrown over a sweater for daytime, this vest is a real multi-tasker.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Finale time!
Photos by Ally Lindsay / Thefrenchfry.com
Time to celebrate at the official Express after-party, held at Los Feliz.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Runway rocked, model Grace Bol kicks back. Get her dress on Express.com
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Blogger Grungy Gentleman stops by to celebrate with StyleCaster’s Jen Pagano and the team at the afterparty.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Partygoers enjoyed fresh cocktails and good times.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com
Stylecaster’s Ashley Kalinske and model Garrett Neff were among the celebrators.
Photos by Ally Lindsay /Thefrenchfry.com