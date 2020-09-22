I Found The Perfect Jeans To Help Me Ease Back Into Wearing Real Clothes

Like so many people, I have an emotionally-charged love-hate relationship with denim. I feel like no matter how many jeans I buy, I’m forever on the hunt for my “perfect” pair—the fit I’ll buy backups of in multiple washes, the pair that will make me donate all my other jeans to Goodwill once and for all. Until I find my White Whale jeans, I make a point to try out as many denim innovations as I can, which is why I decided to write this Express Luxe Comfort Knit Denim review. I’m a fan of Express jeans in general, but this new material is definitely a fast favorite.

As we dive into fall and winter fashion, I’m eager to pair my sweaters and blazers with some stylish denim—that said, after spending the last six months in sweatpants, the idea of buttoning up some stiff jeans doesn’t ~exactly~ thrill me. I’m a lover of denim with a good amount of stretch, but I don’t like my jeans to get baggier as I wear them, and I don’t want someone to clock me for wearing jeggings. That’s why I was so curious to learn more about Express’s Luxe Comfort Knit Denim collection, which seems to have the structured look I like with the comfortable feeling I crave.

Express’s new range offers three different silhouettes: High Waisted Flare Jeans, High Waisted Skinny Jeans and High Waisted Straight Jeans, all of which are available in Dark Wash, Medium Wash and Gray colorways. I’m not a flare gal myself (yet!) but I decided to try out this skinnies and the straight legs to see if I’d be into the look. What makes this denim stand out is that it’s hella stretchy but it doesn’t look like a super-strech, cheap jegging. When I have them on, they feel like leggings, but really do look like denim. Plus, they’re under $100, which is a steal for high-quality jeans.

Above, I’m wearing the High Waisted Straight Jeans with Express’s Twist Side Thong Bodysuit

My favorite thing about these jeans is that I can really tell Express made an effort when it came to creating a good fit. Almost all jeans that fit my hips and bum have a huge gap at the waistband in the back, but the Luxe Comfort Knit Denim is equipped with stretch threads and interlining that helps the waistband really fit. If, like me, you have to get most of your jeans taken in around the waist, you know this is a major game-changer.

I ordered these jeans in both size 10 and 12, because a too-tight jean can be miserable, but as I’ve mentioned earlier, I’m wary of stretch jeans that get too baggy. I’m wearing the 10 in the image above, and I feel like they have enough stretch to be comfortable while still holding me in. When I tried on the 12, they still looked great and didn’t get stretched-out as I wore (comforting if you’re ordering online and not 100% certain of your correct size!), so I’d most likely reach for the 12s on a more relaxed day and the 10s on a night-out when I want to look especially put-together.

The other jeans I fell for were the High Waisted Skinny Jeans, paired above with Express’s Smocked Off The Shoulder Top, aka my new going-out go-to. These jeans are described as black and they’re most definitely gray, and at first, I didn’t think a gray skinny would go with my wardrobe—I tend to go for super dark-wash or black denim, because I prefer a slimming look and ya girl’s got thighs. That said, I found this wash paired with the Luxe Comfort Knit material and fit to be especially flattering. I never thought gray skinny jeans would be a key player in my fall wardrobe, but I can’t wait to dress these up with tops like the above or down with basic tees and cozy sweaters.

While I’m still a little reluctant to put my tie-dye sweats in storage and embrace fall fashion, I’m glad I have a few great pairs of jeans that make the transition back to real-world clothes a lot more bearable. If stylish denim with a comfortable feel (and no waistband gap!) is what you seek, do yourself a favor and check out Express’s Luxe Comfort Knit Denim range for yourself.