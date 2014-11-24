StyleCaster
Sky-High Slits Were the Real Winner at the American Music Awards

by
Angelina Jolie, you might want to guard your title of “leg-baring MVP,” because it seems a new crop of red-carpet starlets are ready to assume the role. While there were some notable looks at tonight’s American Music Awards (ahem, Jennifer Lopez in a nude bondange look), we couldn’t help find the fact that so many ladies chose gowns with sky-high slits a little more interesting.

Click through the gallery to see how all the Jenner-Kardashian gals in attendance, Heidi Klum, Julianne Hough, and more bared their stems on the red carpet.

1 of 11

Kendall Jenner 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fergie 

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

 Jordin Sparks

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julianne Hough 

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: Jennifer Lopez attends the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Heidi Klum 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian 

Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

Katy Tiz

Photo: Frazer Harrison/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP

Selena Gomez 

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic

Christina Milian 

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

