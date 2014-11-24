Sky-High Slits Were the Real Winner at the American Music Awards

Angelina Jolie, you might want to guard your title of “leg-baring MVP,” because it seems a new crop of red-carpet starlets are ready to assume the role. While there were some notable looks at tonight’s American Music Awards (ahem, Jennifer Lopez in a nude bondange look), we couldn’t help find the fact that so many ladies chose gowns with sky-high slits a little more interesting.

Click through the gallery to see how all the Jenner-Kardashian gals in attendance, Heidi Klum, Julianne Hough, and more bared their stems on the red carpet.