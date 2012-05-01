Explore A Whole New Hue For Spring (Daydream Blue)

Pastels are hot for spring 2012, so what better way to incorporate them into your fashion arsenal than by stocking up on soft blue hued rings, necklaces and bracelets.
Summer K
by
In the past we looked to neutrals like black, tan and gray to balance out our outfits and make us feel put together. But with spring upon us and bold prints and neons being top on our lists of must-haves, it requires a little extra effort to truly make a statement.

Enter our favorite pastel hues. While pink is pretty and lavender is ultra-girlie, we tend to lean towards a soft blue to really make our favorite separates stand out. Obviously this is easier said than done, considering the many color variations that exist — which is why we often pull double-duty at our local hardware store (while the boyfriend is busy pricing power tools and the like) and hit the paint section for added inspiration.

Having stalked the Benjamin Moore paint samples extensively, we immediately zeroed in on this drowsy blue shade as a natural choice for our next jewelry splurge. Chic and sophisticated, this hue brings a cool elegance to any outfit and offers up a sharp contrast to a bright shirt or feminine floral look. Best when infused with organic pieces, we giddily shopped online for our favorites of the season and came away with a gallery of gorgeous trinkets we can’t wait to add to our wrists, fingers and neck.

Click through the slideshow above for some “dreamy” items you’ll soon be coveting for your own jewelry box.

 

Shop our photo gallery for the ultimate color story for your spring jewelry!

Betsey Johnson Cupid's Arrow Crystal Bow Half Stretch Bracelet, $49.99 (Zappos)

Fabric Leaf Drop Earrings, $26.00 (Piperlime.com)

Shark Freestyle Vikki Watch, $41.99 (6PM.com)

Isharya Big Icon Enamel Blue Curacao Ring, $98.00 (Endless)

Proenza Schouler Blue Multicolor Rope and Stone Corded Necklace, $405.00 (Bluefly.com)

Sparkling Sage Antique Glass Blue Circle Pendant Gold-Tone Earrings, $49.00 (Endless)

Fleet Ilya Web Collar Necklace, $487.00 (Luisaviaroma.com)

Zariin "The Tale of Three Stones" Blue Druzy Gold Ring, $140.00 (Endless)

Kenneth Cole New York Blue Glass Faceted Bead Illusion Necklace, $48.00 (Macys.com)

