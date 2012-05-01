Explore A Whole New Hue For Spring (Daydream Blue)

In the past we looked to neutrals like black, tan and gray to balance out our outfits and make us feel put together. But with spring upon us and bold prints and neons being top on our lists of must-haves, it requires a little extra effort to truly make a statement.

Enter our favorite pastel hues. While pink is pretty and lavender is ultra-girlie, we tend to lean towards a soft blue to really make our favorite separates stand out. Obviously this is easier said than done, considering the many color variations that exist — which is why we often pull double-duty at our local hardware store (while the boyfriend is busy pricing power tools and the like) and hit the paint section for added inspiration.

Having stalked the Benjamin Moore paint samples extensively, we immediately zeroed in on this drowsy blue shade as a natural choice for our next jewelry splurge. Chic and sophisticated, this hue brings a cool elegance to any outfit and offers up a sharp contrast to a bright shirt or feminine floral look. Best when infused with organic pieces, we giddily shopped online for our favorites of the season and came away with a gallery of gorgeous trinkets we can’t wait to add to our wrists, fingers and neck.

Click through the slideshow above for some “dreamy” items you’ll soon be coveting for your own jewelry box.