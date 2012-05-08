With the help of a handy paint sample, StyleCaster set out to shop for the coolest Granny Smith green accessories for spring.
Explore A Whole New Hue For Spring (Granny Smith Green)

Explore A Whole New Hue For Spring (Granny Smith Green)

Explore A Whole New Hue For Spring (Granny Smith Green)
You know the saying “green with envy?” That’s how we often feel when we see some stylish girl walking down the street, sporting an amazing pop of color. From her bag to her toes, it never ceases to amazes us how some people aren’t afraid to push color barriers and take their outfits to the next level.

With that in mind, we recently hit up our local hardware store in search of some hues to inspire us. Smack dab in the middle of the Benjamin Moore paint section we came across this gorgeous Granny Smith sample that looked fresh and ripe for the taking. Sure, we already have it on a wall in our apartment (trust us, it looks perfect when paired with a bold black and white wallpaper), but we felt inspired to take it a step further and extend it to our ongoing accessory obsession.

And really, it didn’t come as too much of a shock to us when we realized how well it worked on heels, scarves and the like. With spring finally here, it only makes sense to let your playful side pop with a bright accent accessory. Not sure where to begin? Check out our shopping guide in the slideshow above and let your imagination take flight!

Shop our photo gallery for the ultimate color story for your spring accessories!

"Swingin" iPhone Case, $35.00 (Etsy.com)

Fingerless Leather Gloves, $48.00 (ThisNext.com).

Fl-owl-er Power Wallet, $27.99 (Mod Cloth)

PS1 Leather Tote, $1995.00 (Barneys)

Taryn Heel, $90.00 (Bakers)

Sicula Scaled Scarf, $48.00 (Anthropologie)

Fossil Leather Bowtie Belt, $28.00 Zappos.com

Lanvin Ballet Pumps, $414.00 (Matches.com)

Illesteva Mademoiselle Sunglasses, $260.00 (Gargyle.com)

