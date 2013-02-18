With the 85th Academy Awards almost upon us (taking place on February 24), we can hardly wait to see which starlets will hit the red carpet in stunning red carpet dresses—and even more stunning jewelry. Oscars jewelry has become a fascination point for many, as the multimillion dollar pieces often require armed security guards.
Ranging from $1 million to a whopping $20 million, we rounded up some of the most expensive Oscars jewelry of all time, and you’ll never guess which A-listers made the list.
Click through the slideshow above to see who wore the most expensive jewelry on the Oscars red carpet in history, and just try and guess who topped the list.
The Most Expensive Oscars Jewelry of All Time
With the 85th Academy Awards almost upon us (taking place on February 24), we can hardly wait to see which starlets will hit the red carpet in stunning red carpet dresses—and even more stunning jewelry. Oscars jewelry has become a fascination point for many, as the multimillion dollar pieces often require armed security guards.
Promoted Stories