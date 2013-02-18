With the 85th Academy Awards almost upon us (taking place on February 24), we can hardly wait to see which starlets will hit the red carpet in stunning red carpet dresses—and even more stunning jewelry. Oscars jewelry has become a fascination point for many, as the multimillion dollar pieces often require armed security guards.

Ranging from $1 million to a whopping $20 million, we rounded up some of the most expensive Oscars jewelry of all time, and you’ll never guess which A-listers made the list.

1 of 7 Click through to see the most expensive jewelry in Oscars history in ascending order! Cameron Diaz dazzled at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in a $1 million Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, and a fabulous flowing Gucci gown. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images Reese Witherspoon wore $1 million worth of Neil Lane diamond and emerald jewelry and a black and white Giorgio Armani Privé gown to the 2011 Oscars. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images Angelina Jolie's emerald green earrings from the 2009 show are one of the most infamous pieces of red carpet jewelry in history, inspiring copies around the world. The Lorraine Schwartz 115-carat Colombian emerald drop earrings are worth a reported $2.5 million. Jolie also wore a matching 65-carat ring, worth over a $1 million. Kate Winslet donned a $2,500,000 yellow diamond necklace, $975,000 canary diamond earrings, and stackable yellow diamond bracelets all by Tiffany & Co. to the Oscars in 2010 along with a strapless Yves Saint Laurent dress. It is safe to assume the total jewelry look topped $4 million. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Nicole Kidman wore a custom L'Wren Scott 1,400-carat diamond necklace to the 2008 Oscars. The "Sautoir" necklace is made of rough and polished diamonds, 7,645 in total, and is worth an estimated $7 million. Her look was completed with a simple black Balenciaga gown. Photo: JustJared/ At the 1998 Academy Awards, actress Gloria Stuart wore a $20 million Harry Winston sapphire and diamond necklace, which was an exact replica of the storied piece of jewelry from "Titanic," which Stuart starred in. This was the most expensive piece of jewelry ever worn on the Oscars carpet. Photo: Associated Press/Associated Press












