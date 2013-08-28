Fashion Porn: 21 Extravagant Designer Items We’re Fantasizing About

We’ve all played the “what if I won the Lottery?” game, right? But while most people dream about buying houses, yachts, cars, and private islands, we fantasize about—what else?—fashion.

While we so appreciate the influx of fast-fashion items hitting shelves these days that look remarkably high end (H&M’s Paris Runway Collection, everything at Zara), there’s really nothing like the thrill of owning a real-deal piece by a designer you love.

However, most of us—even if we splurge on a fabulous item here and there—don’t have the luxury of filling up our online carts with things like $5,000 embroidered Valentino minidresses, multicolored Roberto Cavalli fur coats, suede Givenchy booties, Céline bags and shoes, silky Isabel Marant dresses, and other items we covet from the comfort of our desk chairs.

That said, there’s absolutely no shame in ogling these heart-stopping items—we call it major fashion porn—which is why we decided to comb our favorite online stores for 21 designer items we’ve been fantasizing about this fall but don’t exactly see ourselves buying anytime soon.

Seem depressing? It’s not—after all, as fashion lovers, it pays to keep up and see what’s out there. Plus, it can serve as inspiration when trying to find similar pieces at a fraction of the cost.

Click through the gallery to see the extravagant, luxurious, and downright stunning designer items we’re fantasizing about this fall!