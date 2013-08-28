StyleCaster
Fashion Porn: 21 Extravagant Designer Items We’re Fantasizing About

Perrie Samotin
We’ve all played the “what if I won the Lottery?” game, right? But while most people dream about buying houses, yachts, cars, and private islands, we fantasize about—what else?—fashion.

While we so appreciate the influx of fast-fashion items hitting shelves these days that look remarkably high end (H&M’s Paris Runway Collection, everything at Zara), there’s really nothing like the thrill of owning a real-deal piece by a designer you love.

However, most of us—even if we splurge on a fabulous item here and there—don’t have the luxury of filling up our online carts with things like $5,000 embroidered Valentino minidresses, multicolored Roberto Cavalli fur coats, suede Givenchy booties, Céline  bags and shoes, silky Isabel Marant dresses, and other items we covet from the comfort of our desk chairs.

That said, there’s absolutely no shame in ogling these heart-stopping items—we call it major fashion porn—which is why we decided to comb our favorite online stores for 21 designer items we’ve been fantasizing about this fall but don’t exactly see ourselves buying anytime soon.

Seem depressing? It’s not—after all, as fashion lovers, it pays to keep up and see what’s out there. Plus, it can serve as inspiration when trying to find similar pieces at a fraction of the cost.

Click through the gallery to see the extravagant, luxurious, and downright stunning designer items we’re fantasizing about this fall!

Céline High Wedge in Shiny Calfskin, Celine

Acne Studios Mood Cropped Leather Pants, $1,450; at La Garconne

Carven Wool-Blend Biker Jacket, $784; at Farfetch

3.1 Phillip Lim Ryder Rabbit & Leather Small Satchel, $1,500 at 3.1 Phillip Lim 

Lanvin Rose Jacquard Dress, $2,910; at Nordstrom

Céline Trapeze Bag in Croco Emerald; at Céline

Thakoon Striped Kalgan Lamb Sweater, $1,830; at Net-a-Porter

Valentino Tapestry Lace Mini Dress, $5,980; at Net-a-Porter

Saint Laurent Double-Breasted Jacket With Gold-Tone Buttons; $2,750; at Hirschleifers

Kenzo Eye-Print Shift Dress, $1,165; at Nordstrom

Roberto Cavalli Dyed Fox and Raccoon Coat, $17,860 at Net-a-Porter

Stella McCartney Mohair Plaid Sweater, $1,200; at SSense

Miu Miu Suede Ankle Boots, $795; at My Theresa 

Rolex Daytona Customized Watch, $68, 036; at Montaigne Market 

Cedric Charlier Embrodered Pants, $1,195; at SSense

Proenza Schouler Ombre Wool Pullover, $769; at My Theresa

Givenchy Square Toe Chelsea Boot, $950; at Barneys New York

Acne Studios Mape shearling-collar leather biker jacket, $1,950l at Net-a-Porter

Christopher Kane Floral feather-appliqué cashmere sweater, $4,295; at Net-a-Porter

Isabel Marant Salvia Dress, $763; at Montaigne Market

Alaia Leather Ankle Platform Boots, $1,510; at Net-a-Porter

