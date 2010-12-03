Expecting Houseguests? Quick And Cozy Tips

Having spent years designing her own line of charmingly printed oversize shawls, plush chain stitched throw pillows, and comfy-but-chic tunics, Canadian textiles designer Virginia Johnson knows a thing or two about making people cozy. This year, shes upped the ante with the launch of her own bedding line comprised of hand-printed waffle weave quilts and organic cotton sheeting and sat down recently with writer Lexi Green of The Inside Source to chat more about her expanding collection, and shared a few entertaining pointers along the way.



Johnson, who got her start at designing accessories at Helmut Lang before embarking on a career as an illustrator with clients like Kate Spade and Vogue, moved on to textiles after taking a weekend screen-printing class at FIT. Specializing in sweet, brightly colored motifs on all-natural, beautifully tactile fabrics, Johnsons work quickly gained momentum with retailers like Barneys and Net-A-Porter.com placing orders.



The designer tells Green, I like for my clothes and accessories to make people happy, a sentiment that extends to when shes got company. I like to provide soft, comfortable bedding; something with a pattern is always cheerful and uplifting, Johnson says. As such, shes also a big fan of outfitting a guest room with fresh flowers and a stack of magazines by the bed. Little details make a big difference when it comes to entertaining, and among her hostess essentials she counts teapots: Serving guests with teapots is a ritual I have that I love. It is so much more special than doling out individual mugs with teabags!” as well as porcelain garden stools, which she says, look beautiful tucked under a table and are useful when you have a few extra people over.

For more from Johnsonboth on her line and her rules for entertainingcheck out The Inside Source.

All images courtesy of Virginia Johnson

Meredith Barnett is the Editorial Director for The Inside Source, a digital style magazine presented by eBay. The Inside Source writer Lexi Green authored this article in its original form.