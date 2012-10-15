Five Things to Expect From Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s New Clothing Line

It was only a matter of time before Kendall and Kylie Jenner broke into the retail world: With a few years of modeling experience under both of their belts, the leggy (and not yet legal) younger sisters of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian will be designing a clothing line for teenage girls.

According to WWD, Kendall, 16, and Kylie, 15 have inked a deal with Canada’s Majestic Mills, the company that also holds the license for Nicole Richie‘s clothing line, House of Harlow 1960. The collection will launch this spring, and while they may be younger than their infamous sisters, we think the Jenner girls’ line might actually have a better shot at being taken seriously by their target market. After all, the Kardashians weren’t famous at 16, and going out on the town back then meant Hardtail sweats and Skechers, not a Lanvin top and YSL pumps.

In honor of their latest gig, we’ve compiled five things you can expect from Kendall and Kylie’s line. Click through the gallery above to check it out — and let us know if you think it’s appropriate for teenagers to emulate their style.