What you can expect to see in Beyoncé’s HBO documentary

In case you forgot, Beyoncé‘s anticipated HBO documentary “Beyoncé: Life Is But A Dream” is set to air this Saturday at 9 p.m. As if we couldn’t be more excited, a screen grab hit the Internet this afternoon featuring Queen Bey showing off her rarely-seen daughter Blue Ivy‘s face for the first time.

Although we’ve caught small glimpses of baby Blue before, she’s always been bundled up to keep the paparazzi’s prying eyes away, which makes it all the more enticing that the documentary —directed by Bey herelf—reportedly will showcase a rarely-seen personal side of Beyoncé’s life (although she has recently opened up a little more to her fans via her Tumblr.)

Apart from Blue, there are plenty of other facets of Bey’s private life that we’ll get to explore in the documentary, such as the previously-reported miscarriage she had prior to Blue Ivy’s birth. Additionally, the superstar is set to give viewers a new perspective into her marriage with Jay-Z, something the power couple have kept quiet over the years.

Are you going to watch Beyoncé’s documentary? If so, what are you most excited about seeing?