What to Expect From Balthazar’s London Outpost

The original Balthazar opened up in Soho in New York City in 1997. 16 years later (truly an eternity in restaurant years) the restaurant is going strong, and the restaurateur behind it, Keith McNally, has gone on to open other hotspots like Pastis and Minetta Tavern. The New York Times referred to McNally as “The Restaurateur who Invented Downtown.”

Now McNally has his sights set on London and is opening up a branch of Balthazar in the British capital this month (rumors have been flying about this for years).

The restaurant will be in Covent Garden a relatively touristy neighborhood that is known as the theater district.

The all-day menu will feature French bistro-style dishes with a British touch, such as duck shepherd’s pie and crisp Berkshire pork belly with roasted Brussels sprouts. There will also be an afternoon tea menu presided over Regis Beauregard (former pastry chef at The Ritz).

Brian Silva, the ex bar manager of Rules, will head up the bar—London cocktail snobs are seriously excited about this, and consider Silva the best of the best.

The 170-seat restaurant will be open until 12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday (not a rarity in New York, but a total rarity in London).

In addition to the main restaurant, there will be the Balthazar Bakery Shop next door, just like New York City. This will be selling pastries, bread, soups, salads and sandwiches (produced by the off-site Balthazar Bakery in Waterloo which will also open to the public eventually).

The bakery will open on February 6, while the main restaurant will open sometime in mid-February. Start trying to get a reservation now.