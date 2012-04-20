8 Most Popular Musicians On Myspace (Yes, It’s Still A ‘Thing’)

Remember Myspace, the site you used to connect with your friends before the far superior Facebook came along? Though you may have forgotten all about it, Myspace is in fact still around, but the focus isn’t on those customizable personal profiles. Today, Myspace is all about the music (just like when they first started out).
The music pages were one of Myspace’s better features (we’re certainly not feeling any nostalgia for pouty mirror shots) and were always a good bet for hearing artists’ latest songs and keeping up with tour dates, not to mention the fact that they allowed you to count yourself among the “friends” of one artist or another.
So what are the kids on Myspace listening to these days, anyways? We’ve decided to compile a list of the artists who have have the proud distinction of having more Myspace friends than anyone else. You no longer need to worry about who to put in your “Top 8,” so sit back and enjoy a look at the “Top 8” list of folks for the entire Myspace community (spoiler alert: Justin Bieber ain’t on it).
Check out who wins the popularity contest in the slideshow above–it may just bring back some memories!
8. Linkin Park
Friend Count: 2,097,685
Genre: Alternative, Rock
Linkin Park kicks off the Top 8 list, which is fitting because the band also falls into the "big when Myspace was big" category.
7. Chris Brown
Friend Count: 2,166,644
Genre: Hip Hop, Pop, R&B
We're happy to see that Chris Brown has a few hundred thousand fewer friends than his ex, Rihanna.
6. Lady Gaga
Friend Count: 2,222,601
Genre: Pop
Myspace users love Lady Gaga and they let her know through frequent commenting.
5. Taylor Swift
Friend Count: 2,312,239
Genre: Country
Taylor Swift has been on Myspace since before she got big and continues to keep her page updated with blog posts and personal videos.
4. Beyonce
Friend Count: 2,335,596
Genre: Hip Hop, Pop, R&B
Beyonce hasn't gotten any Myspace comments for two years now, but that doesn't her diminish popularity.
3. Rihanna
Friend Count: 3,008,129
Genre: Hip Hop, Pop, R&B
Rihanna's Tweets appear on her Myspace page, making it feel a bit more modern. #WayToGo
2. Lil Wayne
Friend Count: 3,180,806
Genre: Hip Hop, Rap
Lil Wayne keeps his Myspace fans happy by making almost all of his music and music videos available on his profile.
1. Eminem
Friend Count: 3,204,351
Genre: Hip Hop, Rap
The fact that Eminem was actually around during Myspace's heyday makes it not so surprising that he takes the top spot.