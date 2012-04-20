8 Most Popular Musicians On Myspace (Yes, It’s Still A ‘Thing’)

Remember Myspace, the site you used to connect with your friends before the far superior Facebook came along? Though you may have forgotten all about it, Myspace is in fact still around, but the focus isn’t on those customizable personal profiles. Today, Myspace is all about the music (just like when they first started out).

The music pages were one of Myspace’s better features (we’re certainly not feeling any nostalgia for pouty mirror shots) and were always a good bet for hearing artists’ latest songs and keeping up with tour dates, not to mention the fact that they allowed you to count yourself among the “friends” of one artist or another.

So what are the kids on Myspace listening to these days, anyways? We’ve decided to compile a list of the artists who have have the proud distinction of having more Myspace friends than anyone else. You no longer need to worry about who to put in your “Top 8,” so sit back and enjoy a look at the “Top 8” list of folks for the entire Myspace community (spoiler alert: Justin Bieber ain’t on it).

Check out who wins the popularity contest in the slideshow above–it may just bring back some memories!