There Is No Excuse For Making A Lady Gaga Doll Out Of Cat Hair

Look, I am a weird person. I’m not denying this. I’m also celebrity obsessed (obviously) and if you said I could snag a regurgitated piece of arugula that Victoria Beckham ate at Chateau Marmont, I’d probably accept and house it on my mantle like I had just won a damn Oscar. But no matter what the cause, there are just some things I do not think should occur.

Apparently, April 27 is National Hairball Awareness Day. What does this mean? I really couldn’t tell you. I’m not a cat person, I’m a dog person. We don’t celebrate our animal’s excessive shedding. We celebrate the ability to wrap our pets in couture and throw them in Louis Vuitton speedy bags. Nonetheless, a blogger recently constructed a Lady Gaga shaped hairball in celebration of the, er, big day.

Again, I don’t know what the hell this “holiday” entails, so I’m not sure if there’s a charitable component or a specific reason why this is happening. But even if there is, seeing some filthy hair fashioned into the princess of pop at this early hour was truly jarring. I am (for the first time in my life) almost speechless. Thanks to this nightmare, I may not be able to keep my egg and cheese down. Alas, I must give credit where credit is due — this really does look like Gaga. Maybe I can get this gal to make hairball dolls out of me that I can leave in my enemies’ beds.