StyleCaster
Share

Exclusive: Zac Posen’s Photo Diary Of His Newest Collaboration!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Exclusive: Zac Posen’s Photo Diary Of His Newest Collaboration!

Liz Doupnik
by
Exclusive: Zac Posen’s Photo Diary Of His Newest Collaboration!
12 Start slideshow

With so many different options in stores right now, it’s really hard to make a decision on where to spend this week’s paychecks. Between updated denim, a bikini for a much needed vaycay or a dress for tonight, it’s easy to find yourself in the racks of one of your favorite department stores having a minor panic attack. So, when we learned of Zac Posen’s newest collaboration with Lord and Taylor, we knew we could comfortably put the Xanax down.

Working from a specific line of dresses from his awesome diffusion line, Z Spoke, Zac created twelve different dresses specifically for Lord and Taylor shoppers and ZP fans alike. With the signature forgiving cut of all of Zac’s pieces and a lower retail price point, this is something we are legitimately rushing to snatch up during our lunch break (truth). If you’re anything like us and can’t get enough of the über talented designer, Lord and Taylor is also selling the entire Z Spoke collection too! Now, this is what we call a double score.

But, why take our word for it? Click through the exclusive slideshow of photos taken at Wednesday night’s launch from Zac himself!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

Just arriving at Lord
& Taylor, taking in the Z Spoke windows!

Zac Posen, Lord & Taylor Launch

Leigh Lezark
seriously pumping up the music in a Fall/Winter 2012 Z Spoke dress.

Zac Posen, Lord & Taylor Launch

Surrounded by two
Zac-ettes! I love my ladies.

A great Z Spoke outfit for the summer that's in stores now! Every woman needs a chic tote.

Zac Posen, Lord & Taylor Launch

Signing away!

Zac Posen, Lord & Taylor Launch

More than glad to take photos with my fans: this young woman drove all the way from Maryland to attend the event!

Shocking Schiaparelli pink paired with a Z Spoke cross body bag!

 Zac Posen, Lord & Taylor

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Carine Roitfeld Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics, We’re Blown Away Again

Carine Roitfeld Teams Up With MAC Cosmetics, We’re Blown Away Again
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share