Exclusive: Zac Posen’s Photo Diary Of His Newest Collaboration!

With so many different options in stores right now, it’s really hard to make a decision on where to spend this week’s paychecks. Between updated denim, a bikini for a much needed vaycay or a dress for tonight, it’s easy to find yourself in the racks of one of your favorite department stores having a minor panic attack. So, when we learned of Zac Posen’s newest collaboration with Lord and Taylor, we knew we could comfortably put the Xanax down.

Working from a specific line of dresses from his awesome diffusion line, Z Spoke, Zac created twelve different dresses specifically for Lord and Taylor shoppers and ZP fans alike. With the signature forgiving cut of all of Zac’s pieces and a lower retail price point, this is something we are legitimately rushing to snatch up during our lunch break (truth). If you’re anything like us and can’t get enough of the über talented designer, Lord and Taylor is also selling the entire Z Spoke collection too! Now, this is what we call a double score.

But, why take our word for it? Click through the exclusive slideshow of photos taken at Wednesday night’s launch from Zac himself!