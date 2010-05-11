EXCLUSIVE Worldwide Debut – Harvard Grad Chris Baker Tries Out Electro Pop

Harvard grad Chris Baker may be cut of Ivy League cloth, but this native New Yorker isn’t sticking with the categorical norm. The Brooklyn-based artist is pursuing a career in electro-pop and has acquired quite a MySpace and YouTube following in the process. “Id always been performing since I could talk. I think the nerve to really go after it came a couple years ago and I started recording in L.A.,” Baker chatted on the moment he decided to fully pursue his music career. “I was a junior at Harvard and I was just in L.A. for the summer and I randomly met these L.A. producers so I thought ‘Hey, why not try recording?,'” Chris explained of that fateful meeting. “Then I was at this club Teddys in Hollywood and my cover of Nirvanas Heart-Shaped Box came on and just seeing that, seeing everybody dance, was when I knew.”

Good fortune may be following Baker in spades how often does a chance at recording sans risk come along but now he’s putting in his own leg work. He’s ditched the grunge scene and opted for something more danceable. “It’s a new sound for me,” Chris said of the worldwide debut of his catchy single Echo. Though it’s his first music video, the rising pop star had a taste of reel work as a film theory and critique major. Baker admits that the education has stuck with him. He said, “I’m definitely my own harshest critic.”

Credits:

Director: Blake Martin

Producer: Kristen Konvitz

Stylist: Kristina Chanel

Wardrobe: Brian Lichtenberg, Henry Holland, Timo Weiland, Patricia Fields and Rodarte

