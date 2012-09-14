StyleCaster
Exclusive: Whitney Port's New York Fashion Week Diary

Liz Doupnik
Whitney Port isn’t the archetypal reality TV star. With her fashion line, Whitney Eve, firmly planted in the up-and-comers category, this beauty is spending less time making event appearances and opting for design meetings, curating a collection that draws the likes of Joe Zee to the front row.

This season, Whitney’s West Coast girl underwent a sophistication, as wonderful menswear inspired items such as oversized, sleeveless blazers were paired with flowing maxi-dresses. Relaxed silhouetted suits were perfect for day-to-night transition. If one thing was evident, it was that this former TV star wasn’t resting on her laurels.

Though more mature than her first showing, Whitney’s own personal style was all over the collection. With her own signature look being on the top of our list, we had to ask her to share some of her top outfits from New York Fashion Week as she hopped from the design studio to the red carpet to backstage of her second fashion show.

Read on to see what she chose to wear and her descriptions of her days in her own words!

My Fashion's Night Out date and I at What Goes Around Goes Around in SoHo. I customized vintage pieces as part of a collab for FNO.

Getting my hair and makeup done for Fashion's Night Out!

Walking the red carpet for the BCBG show!

Spending the day in my studio working on casting for the show. We've seen some really great girls so far and I'm excited to see everything come together!

Tomorrow is the big day! Getting down to crunch time.

Lining the girls up for the finale!

