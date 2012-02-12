EXCLUSIVE: Whitney Port Fashion Week Photo Diary, Day Three

It’s hard to pinpoint when I first fell in love withWhitney Port. It may have been when she offered up pretty solid advice to gal palLauren Conrad in the closet of LA’sTeen Vogue office. As a somewhat older and wiser comrade, we got to see not only some of the insight she brought to the dramatic table, but also her heart.

Our stomachs flipped for her as she embarked on her job interview atDVF (and into a new reality TV series) and so on and so on. But, I think all of this girl crushing culminated when the beautiful blonde wentoff the screen.

Sure, we saw her heart broken and deal with frenemies likewhoa, but it was the fact that Whitney actually had a drive and a vision to execute her own clothing line that did it for me. Yes, there were some missteps along the way, but her passion and motivation were the cause, and what’s not to respect aboutthat?

Needless to say, when I first read that Whitney would be making her New York Fashion Week debut with her sick line,Whitney Eve, I was super excited and wanted to know even more about what a day in the life of this ultra-talented lady was like (don’t you?)

With obligations not only to her line butalso her fans, we’re not sure how she even has time to think! Well, Whitney is putting our curiosity to rest. Sharing exclusively with us a photo diary of her days leading up to the Whitney Eve debut at Lincoln Center (absolutely can’t wait!!), Whitney will be taking us with her as she goes to events, to the studio and just hanging in her hotel.

Click through the slideshow to see her third installment for us and be sure to come back the next days to see what this pretty lady is up to!