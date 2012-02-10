StyleCaster
EXCLUSIVE: Whitney Port Fashion Week Photo Diary, Day One

Liz Doupnik
by
It’s hard to pinpoint when I first fell in love with Whitney Port. It may have been when she offered up pretty solid advice to gal pal Lauren Conrad in the closet of LA’s Teen Vogue office. As a somewhat older and wiser comrade, we got to see not only some of the insight she brought to the dramatic table, but also her heart.

Our stomachs flipped for her as she embarked on her job interview at DVF (and into a new reality TV series) and so on and so on. But, I think all of this girl crushing culminated when the beautiful blonde went off the screen.

Sure, we saw her heart broken and deal with frenemies like whoa, but it was the fact that Whitney actually had a drive and a vision to execute her own clothing line that did it for me. Yes, there were some missteps along the way, but her passion and motivation were the cause, and what’s not to respect about that?

Needless to say, when I first read that Whitney would be making her New York Fashion Week debut with her sick line, Whitney Eve, I was super excited and wanted to know even more about what a day in the life of this ultra-talented lady was like (don’t you?)

With obligations not only to her line but also her fans, we’re not sure how she even has time to think! Well, Whitney is putting our curiosity to rest. Sharing exclusively with us a photo diary of her days leading up to the Whitney Eve debut at Lincoln Center (absolutely can’t wait!!), Whitney will be taking us with her as she goes to events, to the studio and just hanging in her hotel.

Click through the slideshow to see her first installment for us and be sure to come back the next days to see what this pretty lady is up to!

I love driving around New York! It gives me a chance to enjoy the sights. Even though I used to live here, I still find myself struck by the beauty and the energy of this great city every time I come back.

Hey guys! This is me at my hotel in New York. I got into Manhattan last night, and it feels really good to be back in the city. I have a lot of work to do for my show next week, but I like to support causes near and dear to my heart. I spent the morning at the Good Day New York studios and had a blast filming with Rosanna Scotto.

I went back to my hotel to relax a little before getting ready to go to ABC studios to appear on Whats The Buzz. Heres a shot as I'm about to leave the hotel. Its pretty chilly in New York right now -- I love accessorizing with patterned scarves, and I think colored tights are a fun alternative to black.

I work with Gen Art and was very happy to attend their show tonight. I thought it was a great event and had a lot of fun. I have experienced first hand all the work that goes into putting on a show, which means I am much more appreciative of the time and effort that goes into producing events like this.

I find layering clothing helps whenever I have to go from day-to-night. This dress is perfect for my event tonight with Crest 3D White, and I layered a blazer and scarf to make it work for daytime.

I love the color on this dress, and long sleeves are perfect for this time of year!

