EXCLUSIVE: Watch Verlaine’s 5-Part Fall/Winter 2012 Video Lookbook

What’s the difference between a fashion film and a video lookbook?

There are no doubt multiple ways to answer this question, but I for one would have to say that a fashion film involves an actual plot, story line or some external theme carried throughout the entire clip that doesn’t necessarily have to relate to the featured garments. On the other hand, with a video lookbook, the focus is solely on the clothes themselves, while other details like the background environment, soundtrack or the person modelling the collection are only of minor importance.

But what happens when you get a possible hybrid of both?

Case in point would be New York label Verlaine‘s five-part video series for their latest Fall/Winter 2012 collection. Featuring a stunning Aline Weber seductively working strongly crafted clothing with fluid shapes, each film is perfectly edited for our A.D.D.-generation, with quick snippets of different scenes and attention-grabbing soundtracks.

But the videos, in my opinion, lack that external “X-factor” or some kind of plot for me to actually consider them fashion films.

Although, all five short clips have a quality that does remind me of the beautifully shot fashion films by SHOWstudio‘s own Ruth Hogben, specifically coming to mind her projects with Gareth Pugh.

Watch all five videos from Verlaine down below to judge for yourself, and feel free to answer this short question in the comments section underneath: Are Verlaine’s videos actually fashion films or just glossy video lookbooks?