Exclusive Video: Lara Stone BTS for Naked Glamour

The fact that I think Lara Stone might be one of the most beautiful models, or maybe humans, ever, has been well-documented and Calvin Klein obviously shares my viewpoint. Lara has been the face of Calvin Klein since Fall 2010 and first walked the minimalist runway in Fall 2007, marking this beautiful relationship a longstanding one in fashion terms.

Who better, then, to represent the brand’s new Naked Glamour campaign, than the Dutch girl herself. After all, the idea behind the lingerie line is to “make a woman look even sexier than she does naked.” Lara obviously succeeded in the sexy mission in the brand’s new campaign, released last month, shot by Patrick Demarchelier.

Now, we have the behind the scenes video, where you can see all the magic that didn’t make it into the campaign. Seriously, isn’t it almost insane that she looks like that?