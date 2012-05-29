VFILES Gives Us A Pretty Bitchy Video About Skinny Jeans [Exclusive]

Fact: we are currently obsessing over the latest batch of videos from VFILES. If you’re not too familiar with it, VFILES is a yet-to-launch social platform for fashion people, featuring an enormous collaborative media bank along with a slew of original content as well. They’re currently releasing a webseries called “Model Files”, taking us behind-the-scenes on some (real?) model castings (attracting tons of PYTs and even that Bradley Soileau dude that was Lana Del Rey‘s video boyfriend with the tats on his head), and they are all sorts of flipping hilarious.

For their latest video, we see casting director and VFILES superstar Preston Chaunsumlit working on a shoot for a Japanese fitness magazine over at Pier 59 Studios, but quickly gets distracted as a model’s own pair of skinny jeans turns into Preston’s latest obsession. We don’t want to give away the whole plot of the video before you watch it down below, but we will say this–we’re super stoked to see a cameo from SoHo denim atelier 3×1, a really rad denim boutique where you can get a pair of custom-made jeans created for you on the spot, literally.

Now, get ready for some Manhattan bitchy realness: