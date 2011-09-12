Exclusive: Talking Valentino Boot Couture At Bergdorfs

We had no idea what “Boot Couture” consisted of when we were invited to meet the creative directors of Valentino at Bergdorf Goodman to celebrate the store’s introduction of the Valentino Boot Couture collection. But we were eager to find out, so we headed to Bergdorf’s newly remodeled shoe salon to meet the design duo and do some sartorial research.

It turns out that, like the Valentino couture collection, these lace and painted python style shoes are hand-seamed and constructed using couture finishes. Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli graciously spoke with us about their handmade boots, how they met, and their vision for the Valentino brand.

How did you two meet?

We started twenty years ago together at Fendi. After ten years, we worked for Mr. Valentino. Now it’s been three years that we’ve been the creative directors at Valentino. Really, we started with accessories.

Can you tell us about this collection?

We are really happy to be here at Bergdorf Goodman today. This floor, the shoe floor, is showing in some ways what I think is an iconic space for shoes. There are some pieces that are painted and handmade. There are lace boots. We tried to use an element like lace that tends to be unusual for boots.

There’s a lot of lace in your runway collection as well, which we love!

The lace in some ways is our sign. We love to use it in a contemporary way. The lace boots [with a] very thick, very modern shape. You can use it with a chiffon dress but we love it also in the daytime with a coat. We believe it is amazing to make different elements that gives new ideas of style.

These shoes are beautifully constructed, but is there an aesthetic difference between them and your runway shoes?



There are not so many differences because we are building collection by collection, our style and our style is Valentino. We want to make our vision for the brand Valentino. We love to do something more ageless, more modern, more cool. [For example a shoe in] a very classic shape but with a stud could be the right mix that we love.

