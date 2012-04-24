Taylor Warren Is A Psycho Babe For The SGC N-Y-C Summer 2012 Campaign [Exclusive]

You know that one New York based brand that’s all up in every fashion person’s Twitter feed? Well, the kids (actually kid) behind that label, called SGC N-Y-C, has recently teamed up with photog and StyleCaster fave Bon Duke as well as model-slash-“It” Girl Taylor Warren for their new Summer 2012 campaign.

Debuting exclusively here on StyleCaster, SGC N-Y-C and Bon Duke shot Taylor slinking it up in the Summer 2012 collection at New York’s offbeat Hotel 17 (think Woody Allen‘s Manhattan Murder Mystery).

Called “Transparent Generation,” the six-piece collection features mostly sheer tops perfect for the warmer months ahead. The name of the collection is also supposed to be a reference to how everyone today is obsessed with seeing everything done before it hits completion, according to SGC N-Y-C.

“Like how most of the people probably already saw this collection before it was even sold or completely finished,” mentioned Jason Alfano, the man behind the popular @SGC_NYC Twitter handle (yes, it’s a dude, not a girl). He continues on to say, “How every aspect of a person is live, out in the open.”

When asked if the latter was a good or bad thing, Jason responded by saying, “It is a double-edge thing. It is more like a family when people are involved in your life and creative process, but on the other hand things are just becoming too expendable and people notice less and less. They may gravitate to you but do they really notice what they are looking at?”

This is the exact notion the label and the director were trying to re-create in the new campaign, with Miss Warren alone in a room, with no TV, phone, Internet-ready computer or pretty much any contact outside of that paisley-covered hotel room.

Alone, bored and looking deep in self-thought, Taylor is still looking like a total Hottie McHotstuff per usual in the new SGC N-Y-C collection (along with a few other pieces from NYC brands Occulter, Siwy Denim, NYC Sex Trash, In God We Trust, Nettie Kent and The Cast, plus London’s Bambi & Manson), but also giving us the borderline creeps with her eery stares, gazes and floor writhing. It’s like she’s trying to play a psycho babe, but in that low-key way.

Like a girl who might be into reincarnation, astrology, feng shui, numberology and carrier pigeons. Oh, and of course cats.

Mark your calendars for May 15th, when the collection (with all the pieces being under $150 and made right here in NYC) will be exclusively sold at I Don’t Like Mondays and through SGC N-Y-C.



Be sure to also check out all the photos from the campaign in the slideshow above, as well as the fashion film below, and don’t forget to let us know what you make of the whole she-bang by dropping a few words in the comments underneath.

Directed and Photographed by: Bon Duke

Starring: Taylor Warren

Styling: Jason Alfano

Hair and Makeup: Erin Green

Music: Light Asylum