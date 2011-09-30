Exclusive: See The Full SS12 Elizabeth and James Lookbook!

Elizabeth and James, the contemporary sister brand to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s designer line, The Row, is defined by its eclectic inspirations, affordable price points and the Olsen twins’ unique sense of style. A favorite here at StyleCaster, we’ve been giddily awaiting a new season’s worth of must-have essentials from them for what feels like forever.

Color us impressed. For Spring, the Elizabeth and James collection is driven by the idea of a nomadic adventure within the urban jungle, and the collection seamlessly incorporates elements such as tribal motifs and neon-saturated basics into the perfect urban wardrobe. (FYI: We love everything from the palazzo pyjama pants to the wild Pacific blossom prints!)

Lucky for us (and you) we got our hands on the exclusive images from the Elizabeth & James Spring lookbook and we’re in the mood to share. Photographed at Milk Studios just days after NYFW, the pieces were edited and curated by Mary-Kate and stylist Daniela Jung. Word is, Ashley also stopped by the shoot to offer her input.

Click through and tell us what you think in the comments section below! Which is your favorite look?