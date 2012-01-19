Exclusive: Reem Acra And Edition01 Bring Luxe To The Masses

You know that cash you were saving for a rainy day? We think we found your storm cloud. We shamelessly drooled last Sunday at the Golden Globes as some of our favorite stars looked breathtaking in Reem Acra (Julie Bowen, anyone?). We loved how fantasy merged with reality for some of the best moments on the red carpet, leaving us wondering: how can we get our over-accessorized hands on some of this?

For most of us, no matter how beautiful the dress, the price tag for a piece of this caliber can induce a panic attack. Lucky for us, it turns out we have a fairy godmother who’s trying to instill just a little magic into our everyday lives. Enter Edition01.

You might have heard about this sick website from their past collaborations with the likes of Narcisco Rodriguez or the major jewelry design duo, Anndra Neen. If you haven’t, shame on you. This shopping site is going the extra mile to give inspiring designers a platform and catalyst to reach us avid online shoppers.

The fun doesn’t stop there though. They really get hands-on with these lines, asking the designers to create mini-capsule collections of one-of-a-kind pieces.

Considering that Reem Acra is killing it right now, we’re beyond grateful to the fashion gods at Edition01 who tapped the luxury guru. Her dresses are sleek and minimal, allowing us to transition these puppies from occasion-to-occasion. Sure, you might need to splurge a little, but these looks are timeless and will get you through a wedding, an office party and a night at the coolest speakeasy in town.

If you’re still not sold, get this: if you refer a friend, your bud receives $100 credit and you can earn up to $500 credit — which can totally justify grabbing up one of the unbelievable dresses. I mean, you essentially can get 50% off or more on some of those items. Also, be sure to follow Edition01 on Twitter so you don’t miss out on all of their awesome upcoming sales!

Anyways, go on and treat yourself. It’s Thursday, why not?