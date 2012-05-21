Rachel Zoe Takes Us With Her To Shoot Her Latest Collection [Exclusive]

While most of us are still in the midst of planning our spring and summer wardrobes and style inspirations, our favorite designers are working months and even years ahead of us. We’re totally into checking out seasons to come from some of the biggest brands around, but sometimes we want a little something extra to understand what the influences were and how each collection came to be.

Just recently, we caught a glimpse of one of the most highly anticipated collections to come, Rachel Zoe’s pre-fall collection. We completely swooned over the retro details in mini-dresses and button embellishments. Staying true to her own aesthetic, we’re totally mentally bookmarking some of the items we saw, including a few faux fur goodies and a handful of tailored blazers (finally, a jacket we can wear to work and out for drinks–yay!)

As much as we could gush for hours over the collection, we decided to ask Rachel herself to walk us through her day of shooting the pre-fall collection and give us an extra peek into one of the many jobs she handles on a given day.

Click through the slideshow to accompany Ms. Zoe during her busy shoot day and get special anecdotes from the fashion marvel herself!