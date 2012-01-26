Exclusive: Pick.fm Is Making Fantasy Fashion Games A Reality

In the past we’ve been a little confused about all the fantasy football madness. Sure, we get the basic idea, but the appeal was always a little lost on us. But Ann Brady, a former fashion editor who has worked at publications like Lucky magazine, is bringing the “fantasy” to the fashion set. Her new website, created alongside Brent Stinski, founder ofmediapredict.com andco-founder and CEO of Brady’s new site Pick.fm,allows you to pick the next trends and predict outcomes.

The initial focus will fall on the Oscars, since we’re all busy thinking about what dresses we’ll see strutting down the red carpet and what weird things people will say when they’re drunk and don’t have their publicist around to run damage control. Although the money you use to play with isn’t real, you do have the opportunity to compete for real prizes.

The basic tenet of the site is that you place “bets” when voting on certain questions. If you play your cards right, you just might win some serious swag. There will also be guest editors, fashion week coverage and lots and lots of fun, guilt-free gambling. The site is officially live today, so head on over, register and let the games begin!