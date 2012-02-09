EXCLUSIVE: Nothing Comes Between The Olsens And Their Denim

If you want to see a bunch of well-dressed editors, stylists and bloggers go crazy, all you have to do is stand out front of Lincoln Center this week and try to hail a taxi. With extremely tight time frames and a load of amazing collections to catch (especially when you consider most of these ladies and gents are running on copious amounts of caffeine and massive lack of sleep) this can bring out the aggression in almost anyone.

If you ARE lucky enough to have good cab karma, you might not want to switch off the Taxi TV so fast. Turns out Textile Elizabeth & James is debuting a seriously awesome video today while you resist the panic attacks and hunger pangs (what could be a better distraction?!)

Giving a major nod to those infamous 1990s denim ads Brooke Shields and her Calvins, anyone? the video shot by photog and cinematographer Jason McDonald showcases one of our fave models, Abbey Brothers prepping for her day in the Lower East Side in a sick pair of the line’s Debbie jeans and oh-so–cute tightie whiteys worn with — what else — one of E&J’s killer Encino tees.

We’re also obsessed with the song in the vid by the Magnetic Fields (it’s deliriously catchy) we’re downloading it right now to put on our fashion week playlist. (FYI: If you want more like we do, be sure to go to their Facebook page to peep the extended version. But you can always watch the video here first — tell us what you think in the comment section below!)