Exclusive: New Designers Get Sweet, Vitamin Full Money Boost

I’ve recently been typing the praises of Swarovski, a powerhouse old school brand that puts its glittery money where its mouth is for emerging talent. Well, a new, less expected label is also looking to help out the talented little guy, and it’s not who you might expect.

Vitaminwater, based in Queens, New York and synonymous with Power C and 50 Cent is getting in the fashion game in a two part partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America. First, the brand will be hosting a fashion school tour with the help of insiders and knowledgeable ones including Joe Zee, Eric Daman of Gossip Girl, Lori Goldstein and some select CFDA designers including Rag + Bone, Richard Chai, Chris Benz, and Vena Cava, who will speak to students and would-be designers on making it in the wild world of fashion. Joe Zee and Richard Chai will be at FIT April 29 and Chris Benz and Eric Daman start out at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago tonight.

For part two, VW, as it will hereby be called in fashion speak (we love to shorten things), is hosting a contest wherein the winner receives a $5,000 grant which any up and comer would be psyched to have. Designers will be asked to create a t-shirt inspired by the flavors and colors of vitaminwater, which will be part of a capsule collection along with CFDA designers. Ten finalists with the very best tee will get to come to NY Fashion Week where a winner will be chosen.

This whole partnership just sounds so, refreshing.